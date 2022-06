Drury went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Nationals.

The steal was his first of the year but the homer was his ninth, as Drury took Nats closer Tanner Rainey deep in the ninth inning. The veteran utility player has three multi-hit performances in the last four games, but on the season Drury is slashing a less electric .252/.317/.479 slash line with 27 RBI and 31 runs through 44 contests.