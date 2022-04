Drury hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

In the fifth inning, Drury came on as a pinch runner for Jonathan India, who departed the contest with a hamstring injury. Drury stuck around and produced a big hit for the Reds, going deep in the seventh to tie the game 3-3. The homer was the second this season for the veteran, who slugged his other long ball on Opening Day. Three of his four hits so far have gone for extra bases.