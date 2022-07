Drury went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

After going just 2-for-19 over the prior six games, Drury snapped back to life at the plate and chipped in his second steal of the year for good measure. The veteran utility player is having a breakout campaign, slashing .270/.331/.524 through 293 plate appearances with a career-high 17 homers, 45 RBI and 50 runs.