Drury went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Brewers.
Drury singled in the third inning before launching a three-run homer off Brandon Woodruff in the bottom of the fifth frame. The 29-year-old notched multiple hits for the third time in four games and extended his hit streak to six games Monday. Over that six game stretch, Drury has produced 10 hits including two long balls while collecting 10 RBI and scoring seven runs over 25 at-bats. After signing with the Reds in the offseason, he's batting .284 with six homers and 18 RBI over 24 games this season.