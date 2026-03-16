Williamson could win a spot in the Reds' Opening Day rotation, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Williamson threw four shutout innings in Sunday's spring training game and has a 1.64 ERA with a 13:2 K:BB over 11 innings so far.

Williamson's stat line is nice enough, but also Chase Burns isn't quite extended out like the Reds would have hoped for, nor is his range of mobility where they'd like it, which could give them the impetus to keep Williamson. Williamson missed all of the 2025 season after having Tommy John elbow surgery in September of 2024.