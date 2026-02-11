Williamson (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Williamson's ability to face hitters in the first week of spring training would seem to indicate that he's facing no restrictions to begin camp after he missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from September 2024 Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old lefty will get the chance to compete for a spot in the Reds' Opening Day rotation this spring, but he still has two minor-league options remaining and seems more likely to begin the season as a starter at Triple-A Louisville.