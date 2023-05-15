The Reds added Williamson to their taxi squad Monday, and he's expected to be formally recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Williamson gets an unfavorable landing spot in hitter-friendly Colorado for his MLB debut, with his promotion to the big-league rotation coming in the wake of Nick Lodolo (calf) landing on the injured list and Luis Cessa getting released. The left-hander holds an ugly 6.62 ERA and 27:20 K:BB over 34 innings at Louisville this season, although he pitched well his last two times out in yielding four runs with 11 strikeouts across 11.2 frames. Williamson was one of three players the Reds acquired in the March 2022 trade that sent third baseman Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Jesse Winker to Seattle.