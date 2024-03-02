Williamson allowed three runs on five hits and struck out three over three innings in Friday's spring start against Arizona.

This was Williamson's second Cactus League appearance and first start. The Diamondbacks touched him for runs in the first two innings, before the left-hander ripped off a perfect third frame. Williamson was included as the fifth starter in the latest roster projection from Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. That represents a change from Sheldon's first projection, which had Nick Lodolo (tibia) at the back end of the rotation. Recent news that Lodolo will undergo additional testing clouds the final spot.