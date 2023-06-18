Manager David Bell said Williamson is scheduled to pitch Monday against the Rockies but might not start the contest, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB across 31.2 frames in six starts this year, and Bell is now considering using the left-hander behind an opener. Williamson could still carry some streaming appeal if working in a bulk role, though he's hardly a reliable option.