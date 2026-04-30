The Reds placed Williamson on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left shoulder fatigue.

Williamson had to be removed from Wednesday's start against the Rockies with the issue. Manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Williamson does not have structural damage and will resume a throwing program after being given a cortisone shot, per Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati. It's unclear how long the left-hander will be sidelined, but with Nick Lodolo (finger) due back soon, Williamson could be without a rotation spot when he is ready to return. Williamson holds a 6.11 ERA and 19:20 K:BB over six starts covering 28 innings this season.