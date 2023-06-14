Williamson (1-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits over five innings in a 5-4 victory over the Royals. He struck out one.

After not factoring into the decision in his first five starts, Williamson was finally able to secure his first victory Tuesday. The young southpaw gave up runs in each of his first three innings before settling down the rest of the way. Williamson was able to induce just seven swinging strikes on the evening, although he did throw 51 of his 78 pitches for strikes. He is scheduled to start during a three-game set against the Rockies next week.