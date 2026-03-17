Reds' Brandon Williamson: Wins roster spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson was informed that he has made the Opening Day roster, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports
The Reds have given a roster spot to Williamson along with fellow starters Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns. The three of them will occupy two rotation spots and back each other up in those spots due to their recent injury histories or lack of experience. Williamson went down with a full UCL tear in his left elbow in Sept. 2024, which required Tommy John surgery. With the southpaw securing an Opening Day roster spot, he will look to take the mound for the first time in a regular season game since then.
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