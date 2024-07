Suter was removed from Friday's game against the Nationals due to left shoulder tightness, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suter was only able to get through two-thirds of an inning on seven pitches before exiting alongside a trainer. The Reds will take a closer look at him to determine the severity of the issue, though the 34-year-old southpaw may be unavailable out of the bullpen for at least a game or two so that his shoulder can recover.