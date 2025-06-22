Burns is expected to be called up from Triple-A Louisville and make his major-league debut against the Yankees on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Burns, whom the Reds drafted second overall in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, quickly ascended through Cincinnati's farm system after starting the year with High-A Dayton. He's dominated across three levels and has a 7-3 record (in 13 starts) with a 1.77 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 89:13 K:BB across 66 innings this season. Burns will take the spot in the Reds' rotation vacated by Wade Miley (forearm), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday.