Overton said Monday that an MRI revealed a stress reaction in his lower back, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He expects to miss 6-to-8 weeks due to the injury.

The Reds will likely formally place Overton on the 15-day injured list prior to Monday's series opener versus the Cubs. Though the news of Overton's injury first surfaced when he was scratched ahead of his start in Toronto over the weekend, the 28-year-old right-hander relayed that he had been pitching through the issue throughout the season. Even though he was ostensibly less than fully healthy, Overton still managed to deliver a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through four starts, though an anemic 3.4 K-BB% would have made him a prime candidate for regression had he continued to make regular starts for the Reds. Expect him to be sidelined through the All-Star break while he recovers from the stress reaction.