Law (elbow) threw a live bullpen session Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Law has been out since May 19 while nursing an elbow sprain, but he could be set to launch a rehab assignment in the near future. The reliever has produced a 2.57 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 21 innings spanning 20 appearances -- including two starts -- with the Reds this season.