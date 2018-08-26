Herrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Matt Martell of MLB.com reports.

Herrera will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series, disrupting a stretch of four starts in five games for the 24-year-old. Considering Herrera managed only two hits in 14 at-bats over those contests and is batting just .173 over 32 games with the Reds this season, his window for playing time may have closed. He'll likely be ticketed for a utility role unless the Reds lose another one of their regulars in the infield to an injury.