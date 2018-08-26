Reds' Dilson Herrera: Back on bench
Herrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Matt Martell of MLB.com reports.
Herrera will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series, disrupting a stretch of four starts in five games for the 24-year-old. Considering Herrera managed only two hits in 14 at-bats over those contests and is batting just .173 over 32 games with the Reds this season, his window for playing time may have closed. He'll likely be ticketed for a utility role unless the Reds lose another one of their regulars in the infield to an injury.
