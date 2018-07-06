Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Herrera hasn't played in a major-league game since the 2015 season with the Mets. Across 50 contests with Louisville this season, he's hit .297/.367/.465 with seven home runs and 27 RBI. Look for him to serve as added infield depth, particularly behind Scooter Gennett at the keystone.

