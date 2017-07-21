Reds' Dilson Herrera: Dealing with shoulder injury
Herrera will get his shoulder examined next week, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Herrera has played in just four games since July 13, as the club continues to monitor his condition. Although there wasn't much concern initially, the Reds have been alarmed by the lack of recovery while he's been resting. The 23-year-old has been in the midst of a fairly decent season at Triple-A Louisville, hitting .264/.312/.397 with seven home runs and 42 RBI.
