Reds' Dilson Herrera: Knocks in run vs. Milwaukee
Herrera went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers.
Herrera drove in Cincinnati's lone run on the day in the seventh inning on a double to left field. The 24-year-old second baseman has struggled to a .193 average with three homers and seven RBI through 35 games this season, so don't expect much production from him down the stretch of the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Back on bench•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Consecutive third base starts•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Logs first outfield start Saturday•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Will get some outfield time•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Outfield time unlikely•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Contract purchased from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...