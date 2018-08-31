Herrera went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers.

Herrera drove in Cincinnati's lone run on the day in the seventh inning on a double to left field. The 24-year-old second baseman has struggled to a .193 average with three homers and seven RBI through 35 games this season, so don't expect much production from him down the stretch of the 2018 campaign.