Herrera went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers.

Herrera drove in Cincinnati's lone run on the day in the seventh inning on a double to left field. The 24-year-old second baseman has struggled to a .193 average with three homers and seven RBI through 35 games this season, so don't expect much production from him down the stretch of the 2018 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories