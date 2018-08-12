Herrera got his first outfield start Saturday against the Diamondbacks, starting in left field, Grant Freking of MLB.com reports. "Most guys who play the infield can catch a fly ball. We want him to [catch] it and get it back into the cut-off man," interim manager Jim Riggleman said. "It's a little bit of experimentation. As much as we're trying to win ballgames, we've got to find out about some guys, too."

Herrera went 0-for-2 with a walk in the game, and looked competent in the field. Herrera's big issue is that there's no room for him in the infield, now or in the future, with Nick Senzel likely making it to the big club in 2019.