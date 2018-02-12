Reds' Dilson Herrera: Opening Day roster potential
Herrera (shoulder) is out of options heading into the 2018 season and thus is potentially a favorite to make the Reds' Opening Day roster, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Dilson's 2017 season ended in July with a shoulder injury that required surgery. The major return from the 2016 Jay Bruce trade, Herrera's Reds tenure has been marred with injury and disappointing numbers. In 239 at-bats Herrera hit .264/.312/.397 with seven homers at Triple-A Louisville last year. That said, he turns just 24 in March, so there's still time for him to realize his full potential.
