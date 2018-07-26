Reds' Dilson Herrera: Outfield time unlikely
Herrera is unlikely to get playing time in the outfield even with Scott Schebler on the DL and Jesse Winker hurting, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Herrera did play three innings in left field in a blowout game against the Indians earlier this month, hence the speculation. "I'm not totally confident Herrera is going to be an outfielder for us," interim manager Jim Riggleman said. Phillip Ervin and Brandon Dixon are ahead of Herrera defensively.
