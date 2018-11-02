Herrera was sent outright to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Herrera will stick with the Reds after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact at the major-league level in 2018, hitting just .184/.268/.414 with five homers across 53 games. Mason Williams was also cast off the team's 40-man roster in order to free up space for younger prospects who need to be protected from the Rule 5 draft.