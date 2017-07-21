Herrera was placed on the 7-day disabled list Friday, due to right labrum inflammation, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Herrera will get his shoulder examined by team doctors sometime next week, but hasn't been able to consistently play through the injury. Following his check-up, the team should be able to provide a diagnosis and a timetable for the 23-year-old. Moving forward, if Herrera is able to recover from this setback, he would be a solid candidate to join the Reds come September.