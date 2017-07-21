Reds' Dilson Herrera: Placed on disabled list
Herrera was placed on the 7-day disabled list Friday, due to right labrum inflammation, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Herrera will get his shoulder examined by team doctors sometime next week, but hasn't been able to consistently play through the injury. Following his check-up, the team should be able to provide a diagnosis and a timetable for the 23-year-old. Moving forward, if Herrera is able to recover from this setback, he would be a solid candidate to join the Reds come September.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...