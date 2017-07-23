Herrera (shoulder) is probably done for the season, at least according to his Triple-A manager Delino DeShields, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds' team doctors in Cincinnati will examine Herrera in the upcoming week, but the initial prognosis doesn't look good. Herrera has started only 66 games since the Reds acquired him in the Jay Bruce deal. The lack of progress from Herrera and Jose Peraza has been one of the biggest disappointments for the Reds this season.