Reds' Dilson Herrera: Potentially out for season
Herrera (shoulder) is probably done for the season, at least according to his Triple-A manager Delino DeShields, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds' team doctors in Cincinnati will examine Herrera in the upcoming week, but the initial prognosis doesn't look good. Herrera has started only 66 games since the Reds acquired him in the Jay Bruce deal. The lack of progress from Herrera and Jose Peraza has been one of the biggest disappointments for the Reds this season.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...