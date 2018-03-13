Reds' Dilson Herrera: Sent outright to Triple-A
Herrera (shoulder) cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
The 24-year-old had been limited to DH duty lately due to a shoulder injury, and it seems that took him out of the running for a big-league roster spot. Rather than beginning the season in Cincinnati on the disabled list, Herrera will likely report to Louisville to get regular playing time once his shoulder is fully healed. He does have two-plus years of experience at Triple-A, but a relatively crowded infield could keep him in the minors for a while.
