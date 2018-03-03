Reds' Dilson Herrera: Shoulder inflammation
Herrera has inflammation in his surgically repaired right shoulder and hasn't played since Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
The good news is that Herrera is due back Sunday, and that it isn't considered serious by the team. "He'll be back in there most likely on [March 4]," manager Bryan Price said. "We don't see it as a major setback. It's just part of the recovery of the surgery he had on the back of his shoulder."
