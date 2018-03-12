Reds' Dilson Herrera: Still limited to DH duty
Herrera (shoulder) has been limited to DH duty since returning to action and will likely continue to be limited for another week, C. Trent Rosecrans from The Athletic reports.
This adds a wrinkle in the Reds' Opening Day roster possibilities. If Herrera can't play the field, the team could have the ability to put him on the DL to begin the season and start him in Triple-A, which they couldn't otherwise do because he's out of options. Given that they already have Cliff Pennington on the roster as a utility infielder, the might be their most optimal early roster set-up.
More News
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...