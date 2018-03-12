Herrera (shoulder) has been limited to DH duty since returning to action and will likely continue to be limited for another week, C. Trent Rosecrans from The Athletic reports.

This adds a wrinkle in the Reds' Opening Day roster possibilities. If Herrera can't play the field, the team could have the ability to put him on the DL to begin the season and start him in Triple-A, which they couldn't otherwise do because he's out of options. Given that they already have Cliff Pennington on the roster as a utility infielder, the might be their most optimal early roster set-up.