Reds' Dilson Herrera: Three hits Wednesday
Herrera returned to action Wednesday after missing a few days with tightness in his shoulder and had three hits against the White Sox, the Dayton Daily News's Hal McCoy reports.
Previously the Reds suggested that the tightness that Herrera was dealing with was normal in the recovery process, and Wednesday's results seem to buttress that assertion. Herrera is trying to show that he can remain healthy enough to play and then play well enough to win a roster spot with the Reds.
