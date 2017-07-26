Herrera underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to remove bone chips from his right shoulder, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds' main prize in their trade last summer that sent Jay Bruce to the Mets, Herrera was believed to be nearly major-league ready at the time of his acquisition, but it's one year later and he has yet to make his Cincinnati debut. The shoulder issue, which had plagued Herrera in spring training before he aggravated it earlier this month while playing with Triple-A Louisville, ensures that he won't surface in the big leagues until 2018. The rebuilding Reds were hopeful that Herrera and Jose Peraza would make for a formidable double-play tandem for years to come, but with health concerns plaguing the former and the latter struggling to make an impact with the bat, the organization could be forced to alter its long-term plans in the middle infield. Herrera finishes the 2017 campaign with a .264/.312/.397 batting line across 264 plate appearances with Louisville.