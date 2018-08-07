The Reds intend to add Herrera to the mix of their outfielders, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I want to get Herrera as much work as we can taking balls out there during batting practice," interim manager Jim Riggleman said on Monday. "We're trying to find a right-handed complement to Mason [Williams]."

This reverses course from the Reds' stance from two weeks ago, but much has changed since then. Scott Schebler had a setback in his rehab, Jesse Winker is out for the season and Adam Duvall has been traded. Herrera has had a hard time getting playing time, even in a pinch-hitting capacity. He has only played in three of the Reds' last nine games, compiling eight at-bats.