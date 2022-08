Solano was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Solano was set to open Monday's game on the bench, but fellow infielder Kyle Farmer was scratched with a sore neck, and Solano will be the player who takes his place in the lineup. Solano will serve as the designated hitter and hit fifth against Mets starter Chris Bassitt.