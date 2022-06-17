Manager David Bell said Friday that Solano (hamstring) could return from the 60-day injured list as early as Tuesday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Solano began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in early June and has slashed .333/.375/.476 with three doubles, two RBI and a run over seven games. The 34-year-old will presumably continue to appear in minor-league games this weekend prior to rejoining the Reds early next week.