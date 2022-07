Solano went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI on Friday against the Cardinals.

Solano did the majority of his damage on a two-run home run in the second inning -- his second long ball of the campaign. With Mike Moustakas back in action, Solano may find it difficult to find regular playing time moving forward. However, he's hit pretty well when given the opportunity this season by maintaining a .285/.353/.434 line across 85 plate appearances.