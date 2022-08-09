Solano will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Tuesday's game against the Mets.

The righty-hitting Solano was already a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching when the Reds are at full strength, but he should be primed to get regular starts against right-handed pitchers like the Mets' Carlos Carrasco after Cincinnati placed his platoon mate at DH, Mike Moustakas (calf), on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Solano owns a .289/.341/.421 slash line in 85 plate appearances versus righties on the season.