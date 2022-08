Solano will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Solano will draw his third consecutive start Tuesday, with the most recent two coming against left-handed pitching. As the Cincinnati roster is currently constructed, Solano looks to be a short-side platoon player, but a path to a full-time role could open up if the Reds move Brandon Drury prior to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.