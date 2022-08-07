Solano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Solano has slumped a bit lately, going 5-for-27 (.185) in his last eight contests. His homer Saturday was his first since July 22, but the Reds' lack of better options has kept the versatile infielder in the lineup. For the season, he's slashing .299/.357/.444 with three homers, 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and eight doubles in 35 contests. Jose Barrero's promotion has pushed Kyle Farmer to third base fill time, but it appears Solano will maintain his fair share of playing time as the designated hitter.