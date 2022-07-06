Solano will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

With southpaw David Peterson on the bump for the Mets, the righty-hitting Solano will slot into a prominent spot in the batting order while the Reds send several key lefty-hitting regulars to the bench. Solano has now started in 10 times in 15 games since coming off the 60-day injured list June 21, but moving forward, his starting opportunities could be limited largely to when the Reds oppose lefty pitchers now that the team has all of its everyday players back from the IL with the exception of No. 1 catcher Tyler Stephenson (thumb).