Manager David Bell said Solano (hamstring) will travel with the Reds for their upcoming four-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers that begins Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Solano's presence on the road trip doesn't mean he'll be activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend, though it suggests that his return to the 28-man active roster isn't too far off. Once he's deemed ready to play, Solano should displace Brandon Drury as the Reds' top utility infielder and make regular starts against left-handed pitching.