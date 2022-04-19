Solano (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He's getting close," manager David Bell said. "We're meeting with him after he does his work to determine the next step. He may stop off in Arizona and get a lot of at-bats for a couple of days."

The Reds are close to reaching a decision whether to put Jonathan India on the IL - if they go that route, Solano could temporarily be stepping into a starting role at second base when he returns. Otherwise, the Reds will mostly turn to Brandon Drury.