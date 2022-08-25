Solano went 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Phillies.

Solano has now turned in multi-hit performances in four of his last five starts and is slashing .368/.421/.441 through 18 games in August. The 34-year-old doesn't bring much power or speed to the table, but his excellent bat-to-ball skills should make him a strong source of batting average now that he's locked into an everyday role with Cincinnati. He'll start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's series finale in Philadelphia.

