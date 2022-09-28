site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Donovan Solano: Remains out
Solano (eye) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Pirates.
Solano has not played since Sept. 23 due to an eye infection. Kyle Farmer is starting at designated hitter while Jose Barrero enters the lineup at shortstop.
