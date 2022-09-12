Solano is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Solano will get a breather after he started all three of the Reds' games in Milwaukee this past weekend, going 3-for-12 with an RBI and a run. Jake Fraley will serve as the Reds' designated hitter in place of Solano on Monday.
More News
-
Reds' Donovan Solano: Out of action Thursday•
-
Reds' Donovan Solano: Rests for second game of twin bill•
-
Reds' Donovan Solano: Piling up hits•
-
Reds' Donovan Solano: Three hits in blowout win•
-
Reds' Donovan Solano: Reinstated from restricted list•
-
Reds' Donovan Solano: Shifted to restricted list•