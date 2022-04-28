Solano (hamstring) received a PRP injection Tuesday and has been shut down from running for five to seven days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The veteran infielder has been out all year after injuring his left hamstring in late March. While initial reports suggested he wouldn't required a long stay on the injured list, things evidently haven't gone as planned. He'll still have to ramp back up after he's allowed to resume running, so his season debut is likely still a few weeks away.