Reds' Donovan Solano: Sitting again Sunday
Solano (eye) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Solano will be held out of the lineup Sunday for a third straight game due to an eye infection. Alejo Lopez will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth in the series finale versus Milwaukee.
