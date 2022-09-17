site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Donovan Solano: Sitting for matinee
RotoWire Staff
Solano isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Solano started the last four games and went 1-for-15 with a double, two walks and three strikeouts. TJ Friedl will take over as the designated hitter and lead off during Saturday's matinee.
