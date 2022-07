Solano will start at third base and bat fifth Thursday against the Marlins and left-handed starting pitcher Daniel Castano.

The righty-hitting Solano has benefited from the Reds facing a lefty-heavy schedule of late, but the 34-year-old has made a case for earning more work versus right-handed pitching, too. Dating back to July 7, Solano is slashing .420/.444/.600 with two home runs, nine RBI and six runs in 15 games.