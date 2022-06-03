Solano (hamstring) is expected to start his rehab assignment Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Solano has yet to make his Reds debut after signing with the team in the offseason, but he appears to be closing in on a return. The 34-year-old batted .280 with seven homers, 31 RBI, 35 runs and two stolen bases over 307 at-bats in 101 games with the Giants last season.
