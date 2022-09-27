site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-donovan-solano-still-out-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Donovan Solano: Still out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Solano (eye) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates.
Solano has not played since Sept. 23. Jake Fraley will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read